



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a burglar broke into an off-campus residence and stole cash and video games.

Pitt Police issued a crime alert after a home on the 3600 block of Dawson Street was broken into between noon and 1:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the victim said she wasn’t home during the burglary. She said someone entered through a bedroom window and took cash and video games from her.

The suspect then ran.

Police say there were no injuries and no signs of forced entry.

A description of the suspect was not available, nor was how much cash the burglar got away with.

There was also another burglary on the 3600 block of Dawson Street overnight between Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. There was no sign of forced entry in that case either.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or the Pitt Police at 412-624-2121.