



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Five people are dead following a wrong-way crash in Belmont County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says five people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Ohio State Route 7 in Pease Township about an hour from Pittsburgh, CBS affiliate WTRF reports.

The two-vehicle crash involved a sedan with two people inside and an SUV with four people inside, according to WTRF. The sedan was reportedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes before the fatal crash around 11:15 p.m.

The patrol statement Sunday said the car’s driver, 22-year-old Caleb Ratcliffe, and his 25-year-old passenger, Sierra Mattson, both of Wheeling, West Virginia, died at the scene.

Troopers say SUV driver, 42-year-old Autumn Day, of Amsterdam, Ohio, and two passengers also died. Those passengers were identified as 21-year-old Sarah Billingsley, of Adena, and 30-year-old Hugh Lasater, of Dillonvale. A third passenger in the SUV received injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

WTRF says one of the passengers in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s possible alcohol could have been a factor.

