BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, a car was turning onto Pleasant Valley Road and collided with another vehicle, causing it to drive off the road and into a ditch, rolling over two times.
The driver of the car that rolled over was taken to the hospital with injuries to their ankle and neck.
The severity of the injuries have not been made available.
