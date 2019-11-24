UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper was thrown to the ground after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Fayette County.

State police say they were conducting a traffic stop on Clark Street at Coolspring Street in Uniontown Sunday just before 3 a.m. after an alleged traffic violation.

When the trooper was conducting the traffic stop, the two men inside allegedly fled at a high speed, which caused the trooper to be dragged with the vehicle and thrown to the ground.

As the vehicle sped off, police chased after the two men but stopped when they lost sight of the vehicle.

During the investigation, state police learned that there was an active National Crime Information Center warrant on the driver, Michael Monroe.

Police say they also believe he and the passenger Joshua Linnen were in possession of “multiple ACT 64” items. ACT 64 items relate to controlled substances, drugs and devices.

Monroe and Linnen’s vehicle was recovered a short distance later, but the two men are still on the run.

State police did not say what the condition of the trooper was.