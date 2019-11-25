CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Plans for a $12 million tunnel connecting I-79 to a development in Cranberry Township are moving along.

The township says the Board of Supervisors approved a $12 million contract with Allegheny Excavating Inc. on Thursday for the tunnel that will be constructed beneath Route 228, connecting the Interstate to the Cranberry Springs development.

Work on the MSA Thruway project will begin in spring and is predicted to be done by 2021. The project will include the tunnel, ramps, a roundabout and sidewalks, the township says.

During construction, officials say traffic will be maintained on Route 228.

The township says MSA donated about $3.5 million of land for the project, the Board of Supervisors entered into funding with Sippel Enterprises L.P. and UPMC. The township will also contribute $2.5 million towards the project.

The hope from the township is that the project will ensure the Route 228 Interchange “will avoid the conditions” at the intersection of Route 19/I-79 northbound.