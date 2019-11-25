PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department received a $200,000 grant to address infant and maternal mortality.

The county announced the news on Monday in a press release. The grant is coming from The Heinz Endowments to assist the department’s Maternal and Child Health program.

The funding will be used to raise awareness of and reduce hindrances to the Maternal and Child Health program with new electronic case management software.

The grant period is January 2020 to June 2021.

“There are stark differences in health among population groups in Allegheny County, and understanding the reasons for these differences and how to mitigate them is essential to improving public health,” said Maternal and Child Health Program Manager Dannai Wilson in a release. “We must continue to work to reduce barriers so that residents have full access to services that improve their health and well-being.”