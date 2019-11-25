PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fire coming from a manhole at Forbes Avenue and Grant Street has been extinguished.
Pittsburgh Public Safety worked to extinguish a fire that erupted from a manhole on Forbes Avenue at Grant Street during rush hour traffic Monday evening.
.@PghFireFighters are tending to an underground fire at Grant St. and Forbes Ave on the NE corner that is electrical in nature. @DuquesneLight is also on scene. @pghpolice officers are securing the area. Please avoid for now. pic.twitter.com/BmGIwLare1
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 25, 2019
Bright flames could be seen coming out of the manhole. Pittsburgh Public Safety says firefighters were on scene, as well as Duquesne Light. The fire was believed to be electrical in nature.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller says Grant Street was down to one lane as Pittsburgh Police officers worked to secure the area.
#BREAKING: Firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire in a manhole. Avoid the intersection of Forbes and Grant downtown if you can. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/u8MeEG6Jkv
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 25, 2019
The fire was extinguished about half an hour after it was first reported.
No one was injured.
Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.