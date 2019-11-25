Filed Under:Allegheny County, Forbes Avenue, Grant Street, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fire coming from a manhole at Forbes Avenue and Grant Street has been extinguished.

Bright flames could be seen coming out of the manhole. Pittsburgh Public Safety says firefighters were on scene, as well as Duquesne Light. The fire was believed to be electrical in nature.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller says Grant Street was down to one lane as Pittsburgh Police officers worked to secure the area.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour after it was first reported.

No one was injured.

