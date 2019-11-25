



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is looking for a man part of a group of drug traffickers called “Hustlas Don’t Sleep” who sold fentanyl, crack cocaine and heroin.

The FBI Pittsburgh announced the search on Monday.

#FBI Pittsburgh is looking for Jason Jackson, who is part of a group of drug traffickers called “Huslas Don’t Sleep”. The federal indictment & complaints allege he sold controlled substances, including fentanyl, crack cocaine & heroin. Call (412) 432-4000 if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/xcnranZ1M3 — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) November 25, 2019

“Hustlas Don’t Sleep” sold controlled substances primarily out of McKeesport, Turtle Creek, Wilkinsburg and Monroeville.

Thirteen residents of Allegheny County and six associates were charged for violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, the Department of Justice also announced. The group of drug traffickers also identified themselves as part of “Hustlas Don’t Sleep.”

The Department of Justice said from September 2017 until November 2019, “Hustlas Don’t Sleep” conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and distributed 1 kilogram or more of heroin, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, 100 grams or more of fentanyl and 400 grams of fentanyl.

One of the 13 people arrested, Duane Eugene Cash Jr., possessed with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of an analog of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, the Department of Justice announced.