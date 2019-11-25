MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band is on their way to New York City to preform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Almost 200 students boarded buses Monday afternoon as the band heads out to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While many of the students are new to this, Franklin Regional has actually appeared in the parade twice before in 2003 and in 2009.

“It’s a really big honor because there are only a handful of marching bands across the nation who get the chance to go,” said Head Drum Major and Franklin Regional senior Lane Kline.

“We’re just so honored to be a part of this and be chosen because it’s such a unique opportunity for us.”

The Franklin Regional band is one of nine bands selected to perform during the parade.