PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans have a chance to vote Pirates All-Star Josh Bell to the 2019 All-MLB Team.
The All-MLB Team is comprised of the top 16 MLB players as voted by the fans. There will be 32 total players honored, broken up into First and Second teams.
“You better #BELLieve it. @JBell_19 is a 2019 All-MLB Team nominee! Vote for him daily now through 12/3”
You better #BELLieve it. @JBell_19 is a 2019 All-MLB Team nominee!
Vote for him daily now through 12/3: https://t.co/bH9bLumbK0 pic.twitter.com/rE3N1M1lnA
— Pirates (@Pirates) November 25, 2019
Bell finished the 2019 campaign with a .277 batting average, 37 home runs, 116 RBI and a .936 OPS.
Fans can vote Bell to the team daily until December 3rd. The team will be announced at the 2019 Winter Meetings in San Diego.
