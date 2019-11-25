HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is on the run after he allegedly held up an employee at an off-track betting parlor in Harmar Township before he stole her car and used it make his escape.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to the Meadows on Anchor Drive in Harmar Township for a robbery just before 10 a.m. Monday.

During the investigation, police say they determined a woman was the only employee at work as she prepared to open the business. She told police that the building was still locked and she thought she was alone.

However, police say there was a man in the building wearing a mask to cover his face. He allegedly confronted her, demanded her keys then barricaded her in a room without the phone.

According to police, the suspect then grabbed cash from the safe and put it in a black trash bag. Police say he hopped into the woman’s car to make his getaway.

The suspect was described by police as a black male approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark hooded jacket with his hood pulled up over a light-colored ball cap.

The victim’s car was described by police as a dark grey 2005 Ford Escape with a Pa. Wildlife Conservation plate WR 23951 and a Slippery Rock sticker in the rear window.

The woman was not injured and police did not disclose the amount stolen.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how the robber got into the Meadows as there were no signs of forced entry.

