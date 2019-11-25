MONESSEN (KDKA) — One woman is in police custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Westmoreland County.

Police were called to the scene at Highland Manor in Monessen around 1:40 a.m.

According to the Monessen Police Department, officers found the 28-year-old victim with at least 10 stab wounds.

Paramedics treated her, then took her over to a nearby landing zone where a medical helicopter then transported her to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Police say she was listed in stable condition.

Another woman was arrested after being identified by the victim and witnesses. She was taken into custody at her home, which police say is a few doors down from the crime scene.

The 37-year-old woman was taken to the Monessen Police Station and was set to be arraigned Monday morning.

