  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Seats, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Safety, State Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police are offering free child car seat fitting events to make sure car seats are properly installed and keeping children safe.

As part of Operation Safe Holiday, Pennsylvania State Police says department personnel who are certified as Child Passenger Safety technicians will conduct free car seat fitting events from Nov. 25 through Dec. 8.

Installing car seats may be frustrating, but it’s one of the most important things that can be done to keep a child safe. Officials will also be able to instruct parents on how to install car seats.

The list of locations can be found online.

If there’s an asterisk next to the time, Pennsylvania State Police say you’ll need to call your local station to make an appointment.

Comments