PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police are offering free child car seat fitting events to make sure car seats are properly installed and keeping children safe.
As part of Operation Safe Holiday, Pennsylvania State Police says department personnel who are certified as Child Passenger Safety technicians will conduct free car seat fitting events from Nov. 25 through Dec. 8.
Find a free car seat check event near you! Ensure our youngest citizens are protected while traveling.
➡️ https://t.co/5nADcebmrZ pic.twitter.com/uTOAqVpFyq
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 25, 2019
Installing car seats may be frustrating, but it’s one of the most important things that can be done to keep a child safe. Officials will also be able to instruct parents on how to install car seats.
The list of locations can be found online.
If there’s an asterisk next to the time, Pennsylvania State Police say you’ll need to call your local station to make an appointment.
