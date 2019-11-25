PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, the Pirates could have their new manager in place as early as sometime this week.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman reports the Pirates have narrowed the search down to two– Twins coach Derek Shelton and Rays Coach Matt Quatraro.

Pirates appear to have narrowed the managerial search to Twins coach Derek Shelton and Rays coach Matt Quatraro. Decision could come this week. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2019

With new President Travis Williams and General Manager Ben Cherington in place, a team manager is the next big hire on the list as the team prepares for the offseason, specifically free agency.

Shelton, 49, has been with the Minnesota Twins since the start of the 2018 season as the bench coach. He spent one season as the Quality Control Coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. He served as a hitting coach for a couple of teams before that, working for the Cleveland Indians from 2005-2009 and the Tampa Bay Rays from 2010-2016. Before coaching, Shelton was a minor league catcher for a couple of seasons in the New York Yankees organization.

Quatraro, 46, is the current Bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, a position he has held since 2018. Before that, he was the Assistant Hitting Coach for the Cleveland Indians from 2014-2017. Like Shelton, Quatraro was a career minor league player, spending time in the lower professional baseball ranks from 1996-2003. After his playing career ended, he held multiple coaching roles in college baseball and the minor leagues.