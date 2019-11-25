PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, Pirates Pitcher Dario Agrazal has been dealt to the Tigers.
“The #Tigers have acquired RHP Dario Agrazal from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. With the acquisition of Agrazal, the Tigers 40-man roster is now at 40.”
With the acquisition of Agrazal, the Tigers 40-man roster is now at 40. pic.twitter.com/GkTLU4LIpq
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 25, 2019
“The Pirates designated Agrazal for assignment back on Nov. 21.”
The Pirates designated Agrazal for assignment back on Nov. 21. https://t.co/E8DiRDThFA
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 25, 2019
Agrazal was called up by the Pirates pitching rotation after a multitude of injuries hit the big league club. It was his first action at the MLB level in his career. In 15 games, Agrazal posted a 4-5 record, 4.91 ERA and 41 strike outs over 73.1 innings of work.
