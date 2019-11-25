



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for a warm up ahead of Thanksgiving. High temperatures today, tomorrow and Wednesday are expected to reach into the 50s.

Today should be dry, but there is a small feature on radar and satellite that is bringing rain to parts of Ohio. The rain is expected to dry out before it reaches us here. We will monitor.

Besides that, the next good chance for rain comes on Wednesday and will likely be just enough to slow holiday travel.

Thanksgiving will be dry but cooler and we may even see some light snow breaking out behind the cold front as cooler air rolls in.

Friday highs will also be in the 40s with more rain expected through both Saturday and Sunday. This will also have an impact on holiday travel.

Most will likely be done with holiday travel on Monday, but rain and snow will be possible next Monday with I-80 being a key concern for travel issues.

