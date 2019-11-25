ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ross Township Police are asking parents to keep a closer eye on their children after a possible attempted luring last week.
According to police, the alleged incident happened last Friday around 3:15 p.m. while an 11-year-old girl was walking home from her school bus stop.
Police say the girl was walking up her driveway on Sangree Road when a man pulled up and asked her if she wanted candy.
The girl ran away and into her home.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with blond hair. Police say he was driving a silver-colored Jeep, possible a Wrangler.
Police are asking parents and people in the community to keep an eye out and report any suspicious people or vehicles to 911 immediately.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing details.
