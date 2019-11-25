Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials have surrounded a home in Washington County after three people fled during a traffic stop.
The individuals ran out of a stolen car and barricaded themselves into an apartment on Hayes Avenue, a source told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso.
The large police presence is happening Monday near the apartment on West Chestnut Street and Hayes Avenue.
The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team and SWAT are also on the scene.
Police are working to clear the apartment.
Some residents were evacuated.
No word on if anyone is in custody.
