PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers fans were not shy about calling for a change under center following Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The Steelers took down winless Cincinnati after Devlin Hodges came off the bench to lead the team after Mason Rudolph struggled.

Steelers fans are now calling for the man they call “Duck” to take over at quarterback.

“Mason is a train wreck right now,” John Lizzi from Beechciew said. “Look at his body language. He can’t do anything.”

“If they would have put Duck in last week, they wouldn’t have lost to Cleveland,” Chuck Foight from Ross Township said.

Fans think Hodges brought new life to the team after leading the Steelers to 13 points in the second half, giving Pittsburgh a win over Cincinnati.

“More energy,” Christian Simmons of the Strip District said. “I think he revives the line, revives the offense, and gives everyone a little more hope.”

“Duck came in and took hold of the game. He changed the entire complexion of what was happening,” Jeremy Noah from Dormont said.

Another opinion that was thrown out by fans was to use both quarterbacks.

“Get both guys some time,” Bobby Vasconi from Lawrenceville said. “Give Mason the first half and Duck the second half and see where you go.”

Moving past this season, fans think the future leader of the offense is not currently a member of the black and gold.

“There been some sparks, but I’m not seeing what I saw when Ben (Roethlisberger) came in after Tommy Maddox,” the owner of Yinzers in the Burgh Jim Cohen said.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s made his decision but has not released that yet.