



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogiano stops by with some recipes that are healthy ways to enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers!

Poblano and Turkey Chili

Serves: 1 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 5

Ingredients:

● 1 tsp olive oil

● 1⁄2 medium, chopped poblano chile

● 1 medium, sliced uncooked scallion

● 1 1⁄2 tsp chili powder

● 1 pinch ground cumin

● 1 pinch table salt

● 1 3⁄4cups, fire roasted with garlic variety canned diced tomatoes

● 3oz, thickly shredded cooked turkey breast without skin

● 1⁄3 cups canned navy beans

● 1⁄4 cups water

● 1⁄4cup(s), chopped (plus extra for garnish, optional) cilantro

● 1 Tbsp reduced-fat sour cream

● 1 splash of hot sauce (optional)

Instructions:

● Heat oil in small saucepan over high heat. Add poblano and scallion; cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers are charred, 5 minutes.

● Stir in chili powder, cumin and salt. Add tomatoes, turkey, beans and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 2 minutes. Spoon into a bowl and stir in cilantro; top with sour cream. Serve with hot sauce and fresh lime.

Knife-and-Fork Italian Turkey and Pepper Sandwich

Serves: 1 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 4

Ingredients

● 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

● 1 cup(s), red and yellow varieties, sliced uncooked bell peppers

● 1⁄2cups, chopped, sliced uncooked onions

● 2 medium garlic cloves, minced

● 1⁄2 tsp fennel seeds

● 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano

● 1⁄2 cups, shredded cooked skinless light turkey meat

● 1 small fresh tomato, cut into chunks (3/4 cup)

● 1 pinch table salt

● 1oz, toasted Italian bread

● 2 Tbsp, fresh, sliced basil

Instructions:

● Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook peppers and onions, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

● Stir in garlic, fennel seeds, and oregano; cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add turkey; toss to coat. Stir in tomato and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until tomato softens and everything is heated through, 1-2 minutes. Spoon onto toast and sprinkle with basil.

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake-Stuffed Baked Apples

Serves: 4 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 5

Ingredients:

● 4 large, Honeycrisp apples, about 8 oz each

● ½ cup plain fat free Greek yogurt

● 3oz, softened low fat cream cheese

● 2 1⁄2 Tbsp maple syrup

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● 1⁄2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, plus more for garnish

● 1 large egg

● 4 Tbsp fat free whipped topping

Instructions:

● Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut off a ¼- to ½-inch slice from top of each apple. Scoop out apple flesh and core with a melon baller to leave a ¼-inch-thick shell. Discard core; reserve remaining apple flesh for another use. Arrange apples, cut side up, in an 8-inch square glass baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap; pierce once to vent. Microwave on High for 5 minutes. Carefully uncover dish.

● Combine yogurt, cream cheese, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add egg; beat until well blended, about 1 minute. Divide mixture evenly among microwaved apples in baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350°F until filling is set, about 20 minutes. Cool slightly if serving warm, or cool to room temperature and then cover and refrigerate if serving chilled.

● Just before serving, top each stuffed apple with 1 Tbsp whipped topping and dust lightly with pumpkin pie spice.

Serving size: 1 filled apple and 1 Tbsp whipped topping