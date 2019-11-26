



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest travel days of the year. In fact, 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend.

“So with that influx of people, it’s the second most we have on record at AAA,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central Spokesman.

And the potential of having more impaired drivers on the road.

AAA says the number of people drinking this holiday is higher than any other.

“You want to do whatever you can to make sure you’re not one of those impaired drivers, but to also make sure you look out for those impaired drivers,” said Garrity.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the legal BAC is .008 or higher before you get cited,” PennDOT Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha said.

It’s suggested for people, who decide to drink alcohol, to use ride-sharing options.

Meanwhile, a vast majority are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday.

Experts suggest preparing in advance.

“If your trip takes about two hours, plan for it to take three, maybe even four, because you don’t know what you’re running into,” said Garrity.

“Stay alert, put the cell phone down. If it’s raining or snowing, that’s not the time to be focused on something else,” said Manyisha.