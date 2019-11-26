



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local 18-year-old, recent high school graduate and newlywed has lost his battle with childhood cancer.

In 2016, Brady Hunker began his fight with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer that typically occurs in and children and young adults. He was just 18 years old and had recently graduated high school and married his high school sweetheart this summer.

A Facebook page dedicated to Brady’s bravery through his battle announced he passed away Monday morning.

The post says, “This morning our precious, amazing boy got to be embraced by his Savior, Jesus. The pain is gone. The battle against this horrific disease is over.”

“Although we all want to be Brady selfish and keep him here on Earth with us as long as we want, that was not God’s ultimate plan for him.”

“Brady pledged to show people Jesus through his battle, and he has taught so many about faith, love and acceptance of God’s will.”

More details will be announced as they’re arranged, the post says.

While there are fewer than 250 cases of Ewing Sarcoma recorded annually in the United States, local parents and family members believe they are living in a cancer cluster and say the shale gas industry is to blame.

Dozens of children and young adults have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and other forms of cancer in a four-county area outside Pittsburgh that includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

A panel of public health experts couldn’t draw a connection but Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration will spend $3 million on studies to explore the potential health impacts of the natural gas industry.