PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Thomas Seaman stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey Brie Wrap

Servings: 1 serving
Prep Time: 5 min

Ingredients:

  • 2-3oz Roasted Sliced Turkey
  • 1T Cranberry Mayonnaise – (4oz Mayonnaise mixed with 2oz Cranberry Sauce)
  • 1ea Wrap – 10in
  • 1oz Market District Brie – Cut into thin slices
  • .5oz Baby Spinach

Directions:

Spread Cranberry mayonnaise onto wrap.

Lay Brie in a line down the center of wrap.

Lay turkey slices onto brie.

Top with spinach.

Wrap like a burrito. Cut on a diagonal in the center and serve.

Harvest Turkey Salad

Servings: 8 servings
Prep Time: 10 min

Ingredients:

  • 1# Roasted and Diced Turkey
  • 3/4c. Cranberry Mayonnaise (6oz) – (4oz Mayonnaise mixed with 2oz Cranberry Sauce)
  • 1ea Granny Smith Apple, Cored and Diced
  • 1/4c. Chopped Walnuts, Toasted (2oz)
  • Salt and Pepper to Taste
  • 8ea Croissants
  • 8ea Leaf Lettuce pieces

Directions:

Dice Turkey and Apples the same size.

Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix until combined.

Season with Salt and Pepper to taste.

Toast croissants lightly.

Portion approx. 3-4oz turkey salad onto each croissant, and top with a piece of lettuce.

Store any leftover turkey salad in a tightly covered container refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Cranberry Orange Sauce

Servings: 8 servings
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 10 min

Ingredients:

  • 12oz Cranberries (Fresh)
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 1T Zest from One Orange
  • 1/4c. Juice from One Orange
  • 2tsp. Juice from ½ a Lemon
  • 1/4c. Water
  • 1ea. Cinnamon Stick

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a sauce pot. Cranberries, Sugar, Zest from one orange, juice from one orange, juice from half a lemon, water, and cinnamon stick.

Cover with a lid, heat on Medium high heat for about 10minutes until boiling.

Mix well. Keep covered.

Reduce heat to a simmer for 5 minutes until ½ or most of the berries pop open.

Turn off heat. Stir well again and let sit an additional 5 minutes until the remaining berries pop open.

Remove cinnamon stick.

Transfer to a container and refrigerate overnight.

