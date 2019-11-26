PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Thomas Seaman stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers.
Turkey Brie Wrap
Servings: 1 serving
Prep Time: 5 min
Ingredients:
- 2-3oz Roasted Sliced Turkey
- 1T Cranberry Mayonnaise – (4oz Mayonnaise mixed with 2oz Cranberry Sauce)
- 1ea Wrap – 10in
- 1oz Market District Brie – Cut into thin slices
- .5oz Baby Spinach
Directions:
Spread Cranberry mayonnaise onto wrap.
Lay Brie in a line down the center of wrap.
Lay turkey slices onto brie.
Top with spinach.
Wrap like a burrito. Cut on a diagonal in the center and serve.
Harvest Turkey Salad
Servings: 8 servings
Prep Time: 10 min
Ingredients:
- 1# Roasted and Diced Turkey
- 3/4c. Cranberry Mayonnaise (6oz) – (4oz Mayonnaise mixed with 2oz Cranberry Sauce)
- 1ea Granny Smith Apple, Cored and Diced
- 1/4c. Chopped Walnuts, Toasted (2oz)
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
- 8ea Croissants
- 8ea Leaf Lettuce pieces
Directions:
Dice Turkey and Apples the same size.
Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix until combined.
Season with Salt and Pepper to taste.
Toast croissants lightly.
Portion approx. 3-4oz turkey salad onto each croissant, and top with a piece of lettuce.
Store any leftover turkey salad in a tightly covered container refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Cranberry Orange Sauce
Servings: 8 servings
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ingredients:
- 12oz Cranberries (Fresh)
- 1 cup Sugar
- 1T Zest from One Orange
- 1/4c. Juice from One Orange
- 2tsp. Juice from ½ a Lemon
- 1/4c. Water
- 1ea. Cinnamon Stick
Directions:
Place all ingredients into a sauce pot. Cranberries, Sugar, Zest from one orange, juice from one orange, juice from half a lemon, water, and cinnamon stick.
Cover with a lid, heat on Medium high heat for about 10minutes until boiling.
Mix well. Keep covered.
Reduce heat to a simmer for 5 minutes until ½ or most of the berries pop open.
Turn off heat. Stir well again and let sit an additional 5 minutes until the remaining berries pop open.
Remove cinnamon stick.
Transfer to a container and refrigerate overnight.
