



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A completed 94-minute feature film documentary about Pittsburgh professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino is set to premiere this week.

The film, made by Pittsburgh-based HM3 Bruno LLC, will premiere in Los Angeles and New York from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. This “limited run” of the movie will take place before a larger debut coming in the Spring of 2020.

Sammartino, who was born in Italy and survived Nazi occupation in a refugee camp, made his home in Pittsburgh for his adult life.

Sammartino was the longest-reigning champion in the history of what’s now known as WWE. He held the top title from 1963 to 1971 and again from 1973 to 1977. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

“This has been a passion project of mine to share with the world how Bruno developed the heart of a lion,” said Executive Producer and HM3 Bruno LLC partner Larry Richert in a press release.

“Bruno Sammartino” will explore the pro wrestler’s life journey and how the Italian immigrant came to America and became the strongest man in the world.

Bruno passed away in April of 2018.

You can watch the trailer here.