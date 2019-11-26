PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local non-profit that helps the hungry and needy received a $20,000 award.

Now, just days before Thanksgiving the East End Cooperative Ministry has a reason to be grateful. The ministry was awarded $20,000 by the Pittsburgh regions Aetna 2019 Voices of Health competition.

The money will allow the ministry to continue the work it’s been doing in the community for nearly 50 years.

“It will help us provide services for the homeless, for the hungry, for those who are food insecure and for the workforce development that we do and and for children and youth services we provide,” says CEO Carole Bailey.

Mayor Bill Peduto says he doesn’t know where the community would be without the ministry.

“This center is a place where the community can come together, where basic needs can be met and people that are going through a rough time can get some help,” says Mayor Bill Peduto.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers from the Tree of Life Synagogue says, “We all have things we can be thankful for, we need to change our attitude to an attitude of gratitude.”

The East End Cooperative Ministry served nearly 100 Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings to Pittsburghers in need.

Mary Ellen Harkins shared Thanksgiving dinner with her family, and she says she has many reasons to be thankful.

“I have a roof over my head, that’s the main reason. And they treat you like family.”