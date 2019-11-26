Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a man who died years after he was shot.
Marty Armstrong was sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison today. Lamont Fulton received no additional penalty.
They were both already serving time for shooting Michael Lahoff during a robbery in the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage in Pittsburgh in 2003.
According to police, Michael Lahoff was walking to his car when he was shot in the back. In 2005, he told KDKA that in just a few minutes, he became disabled. He said his body was dead from the shoulders down.
Lahoff died from complications years later.
