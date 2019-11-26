PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – North Hills School District says despite social media posts about a hit list and bullets found inside the high school, the threats are rumors found to be completely made up.

The North Hills High School tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller no hit list ever existed, no student was ever suspended and no bullets were ever found in the school. Rather, they say a Facebook page is to blame for the rumors circulating at the high school.

In a letter to parents, the district says in part:

“Safety is of utmost importance to us at the North Hills School District. We assure you if there is ever an incident that threatens the safety of our students or staff, you will be notified of the incident and the course of action the district is taking.”

The district says they’ve “thoroughly” investigated all the information received and none of it was proven credible.

Anyone with information about how the rumors started is asked to call the high school at 412-318-1400 and ask to speak to an administrator.