PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Penguins spent the afternoon to pass out Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The Rainbow Kitchen in Homestead regularly gives out warm meals to local families.

Players headed to the kitchen right after practice to surprise families.

Many said spending some time helping out is just one way they can give back to the community.

“It’s nice for all of us just to get out in the community and help the people that support us so be able to give back is nice and it’s nice for us. The guys back in the kitchen have a good time and we have a good time serving,” said Pittsburgh Penguins forward, Zach Aston Reese.