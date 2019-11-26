



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says this Thanksgiving, the forecast has it all.

“We have rain, we have snow, we have wind, we have warm, we have cold. What don’t we have?” Ray Petelin says.

Sunshine, apparently.

WATCH: Ray Petelin throws out the Thanksgiving forecast



A weather maker is moving into the area, and the first thing you’ll notice is this afternoon and evening’s increasing cloud cover. Rain showers will move in late Tuesday night, lasting on and off into Wednesday afternoon.

Early afternoon is when Ray Petelin expects the cold front to push into Pittsburgh.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will lift to near 60 degrees, but then fall for the remainder of the afternoon in the wake of that front. This frontal passage also comes with pretty intense winds that have already prompted High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories for the area.

A Wind Advisory for most of the area and a High Wind Warning for our southeast high terrain has been issued for expected strong winds Wed into Thur morning. Act now to secure any loose objects outside and prepare for more difficult driving conditions along N-S oriented roads. pic.twitter.com/59w6uA1Gpt — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 26, 2019

A high wind warning is in effect for Preston and Garrett counties from noon Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. In these counties, sustained winds will blow from 25 to 40 mph with gusts near 60 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the KDKA viewing area from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Here, sustained winds will blow from 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Late Wednesday night, and in the pre-dawn hours of Thanksgiving, scattered snow showers will develop.

Intense winds often times make it hard for lake effect bands to organize. The ground will also be very warm from the nice weather leading up to this system. Those two factors should put the “kibosh” on accumulations.

BABUSHKA CAST: Since we are in THANKSGIVING WEEK, how about a Babushka Cast that features some of the greatest tv & movie moments featuring Thanksgiving or Turkeys! The forecast IS real, and you can get even more great weather information at https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz ! pic.twitter.com/oFm8R8LlI5 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) November 26, 2019

If you see any, it will likely be on elevated surfaces. This snow will finish up early Thursday, leaving a colder and mostly cloudy Thanksgiving. Ray Petelin says it will be the perfect day to stay in and watch football on KDKA.

The cooler temperatures last into the start of the weekend with rain showers returning Saturday afternoon. This will change back to snow on Sunday.

The moral of this story: the weather is all over the place the next several days, so get the KDKA weather app to help keep it sorted out for you.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.