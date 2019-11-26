PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Expect single-lane restrictions and detours on the Shaler Street Bridge above Route 19.

PennDOT says there will be daylight closures of the Shaler Street Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Construction crews will be grinding and grooving the deck of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

These are the following detours during construction operations:

Shaler Street Bridge (From Downtown Side)

· Take Shaler Street to Grandview Avenue

· Turn right onto Grandview Avenue

· Turn right onto Merrimac Street

· Turn right onto Woodruff Street

· Turn right onto northbound Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

· Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport

· Turn right onto Woodville Avenue and follow to Minnotte Square

· End detour

Shaler Street Bridge (From Greentree Side)

· Same detour in the opposite direction

Officials say remaining improvements include curb, sidewalk and barrier placement, protective coating on the deck, barrier and approach slabs, and final pavement marking installation.

Route 19 will remain open during the construction.