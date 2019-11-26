



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the Parkway responding to reports of smoke inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

On Twitter, PennDOT says there is “fire activity” on the Parkway between the Beechwood Boulevard exit and Edgewood/Swissvale exit. Dispatchers say they’re investigate reports of smoke on the inbound side of the control room building above the tunnel.

Fire department activity on I-376 eastbound between Exit 74 – Beechwood Blvd and Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 26, 2019

Power in the tunnel is partially out, but dispatchers say the traffic is still flowing in and out.

PennDOT says half of the lights are out in each direction of the tunnels. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

The crews are currently on Murray Avenue as they investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.