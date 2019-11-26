  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the Parkway responding to reports of smoke inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

On Twitter, PennDOT says there is “fire activity” on the Parkway between the Beechwood Boulevard exit and Edgewood/Swissvale exit. Dispatchers say they’re investigate reports of smoke on the inbound side of the control room building above the tunnel.

Power in the tunnel is partially out, but dispatchers say the traffic is still flowing in and out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

PennDOT says half of the lights are out in each direction of the tunnels. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

The crews are currently on Murray Avenue as they investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

