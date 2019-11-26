



BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a woman at least five times in the head with a screwdriver.

The Butler City Police Department responded to Wayne Street to investigate a report of a stabbing on Tuesday.

Officials found the victim, 52-year-old Billie Jo Bowers, with blood on her face and head.

Witnesses told police that Bowers said Rachelle McMillan stabbed her 5-6 times with the screwdriver.

Bowers was flown to a local hospital, and her condition is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

McMillan is 57 years old, 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds.

Police said McMillan will not turn herself in.

She is charged with aggravated assault.

The police said to call 911 with any information.