Comments
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a woman at least five times in the head with a screwdriver.
The Butler City Police Department responded to Wayne Street to investigate a report of a stabbing on Tuesday.
Officials found the victim, 52-year-old Billie Jo Bowers, with blood on her face and head.
Witnesses told police that Bowers said Rachelle McMillan stabbed her 5-6 times with the screwdriver.
Bowers was flown to a local hospital, and her condition is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
McMillan is 57 years old, 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds.
Police said McMillan will not turn herself in.
She is charged with aggravated assault.
The police said to call 911 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.