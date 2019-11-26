Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Officials say a tombstone fell on a man in the Saint Michaels Cemetery today.
Around 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Police were called to the cemetery at 2729 S. 18th Street.
The tombstone reportedly fell on the back of an unidentified 47-year-old man with special needs.
Police say the man was visiting the cemetery with his mother when he lost his balance and tried to grab the tombstone to catch his fall.
The tombstone is estimated to weigh about 400 pounds.
He only suffered from minor bruising. His head and lower body were not impacted by the force.
Officials transported him from the South Side Slopes cemetery to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.