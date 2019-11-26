Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash that caused a vehicle to burst into flames has shut down the West End Bridge.
Traffic is being detoured from the West End Bridge after a vehicle fire briefly broke out. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 3 -.m. at Western Avenue and Fulton Street.
It appears as if a propane truck was one of the two vehicles involved.
Officials did not say when the bridge will reopen of if there are any injuries.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.