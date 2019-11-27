BLACK FRIDAY:Plan Your Shopping Strategy
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a beer distributor at knifepoint on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hopewell Township Police, Devin Wiekel, 21-years-old from Aliquippa, was arrested shortly after 12:00 p.m. Tuesday when he allegedly robbed the Brodhead Beer Distributor on Brodhead Road at knifepoint.

Aliquippa Police and a Beaver County detective took Wiekel into custody moments after the incident.

He is facing charges of robbery, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, and retail theft.

