PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bigelow Boulevard is closed after a tree fell on a vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

Allegheny County tweeted the news on Wednesday night.

The tree fell in the 2300 block of the boulevard in the Strip District. The tree is blocking the roadway.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

