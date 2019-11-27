Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bigelow Boulevard is closed after a tree fell on a vehicle.
Allegheny County tweeted the news on Wednesday night.
The tree fell in the 2300 block of the boulevard in the Strip District. The tree is blocking the roadway.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
