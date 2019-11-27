  • KDKA TVOn Air

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (KDKA) — Hodgson Mill has recalled its flour over the potential presence of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of the 5-pound bags of flour on Wednesday.

Officials said the recall impacts the “Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2 Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517.”

(Photo Credit: Food and Drug Administration)

The company has not received any confirmed reports of illness related to the flour, which was distributed to retailers nationwide.

Read more about the recall here.

