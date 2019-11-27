Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Homes are being evacuated in Westmoreland County after a crash caused a gas leak.
Officials said the crash was on Swede Hill Road in Hempfield Township.
All homes along Swede Hill Road between Menock Park and Hunter Road are being evacuated to the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department and the Hempfield Emergency Operations Center.
Peoples Gas cannot get a crew to work at the scene until West Penn Power turns off the power.
The call came in around 11:12 p.m. on Monday.
Officials could not confirm if there are any injuries.
