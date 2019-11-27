  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of the man convicted of killing a New Kensington police officer will remain in jail as he awaits his own trial.

Rahmael Holt‘s father, Gregory Baucum Jr., is charged with threatening or intimidating witnesses in his son’s murder trial.

Gregory Baucum Jr. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Westmoreland County judge has denied his request to have his bond lowered or be released on house arrest.

Authorities say Baucum is accused of sending a series of Facebook messages to a woman who spoke to law enforcement about what she knew about Holt and the night New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw was murdered on Nov. 17, 2017.

His trial is scheduled to start on Monday.

