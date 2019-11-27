Filed Under:Gusty Winds, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather, Shaler, Strong winds, western Pennsylvania


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Strong winds are making it difficult to travel around Western Pennsylvania on the day before Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County said a tree and wires are down in the 200 block of Maple Terrace Drive, with the wires catching brush on fire.

According to Pittsburgh Mobility and Infrastructure, multiple lanes are closed in Oakland on Fifth Avenue before Craft due to a downed traffic pole.

In Shaler, the winds snapped a tree and brought down power lines along Mount Royal Boulevard. Mount Royal Boulevard was temporarily closed between Vilsack and Sutter Roads.

A tree and wires are also down on the road in the 500 block of Seaver Road in Shaler.

In Pittsburgh, a tree and wires are down in the 4300 block of Armorhill Avenue and a down tree and wire are blocking the 1400 block of Beaver Road in Glen Osborne.

Allegheny County said a fallen tree and downed wires have taken out the power on Breck Drive in Leetsdale.

Hollaway Toad near Sewickley Heights Park is being blocked by a downed tree.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. for all of Western Pennsylvania

A large power outage is also impacting Duquesne Lights and Fire Energy customers.

