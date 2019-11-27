



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Strong winds are making it difficult to travel around Western Pennsylvania on the day before Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County said a tree and wires are down in the 200 block of Maple Terrace Drive, with the wires catching brush on fire.

Indiana: 200 block Maple Terrace Drive – tree and wires down on road; wires have caught brush on fire — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 27, 2019

According to Pittsburgh Mobility and Infrastructure, multiple lanes are closed in Oakland on Fifth Avenue before Craft due to a downed traffic pole.

In Shaler, the winds snapped a tree and brought down power lines along Mount Royal Boulevard. Mount Royal Boulevard was temporarily closed between Vilsack and Sutter Roads.

Shaler: 2600 Mt Royal Blvd – tree and wires down on road — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 27, 2019

A tree and wires are also down on the road in the 500 block of Seaver Road in Shaler.

In Pittsburgh, a tree and wires are down in the 4300 block of Armorhill Avenue and a down tree and wire are blocking the 1400 block of Beaver Road in Glen Osborne.

Pittsburgh: 4300 block Armorhill Ave – tree and wires down on roadway — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 27, 2019

Allegheny County said a fallen tree and downed wires have taken out the power on Breck Drive in Leetsdale.

Hollaway Toad near Sewickley Heights Park is being blocked by a downed tree.

Sewickley Heights: Tree down blocking Hollaway Rd near Sewickley Heights Park — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 27, 2019

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. for all of Western Pennsylvania

A large power outage is also impacting Duquesne Lights and Fire Energy customers.

