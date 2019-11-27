  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A brief video posted to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Instagram story last night is causing controversy.

It’s unknown where the video was taken or when, but appears to be from the angle of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

It shows the road, light posts and utility poles going by as the vehicle goes down the road.

It also shows the vehicle’s radio and navigation system, then pans over to the speedometer as it goes from 92-104 miles an hour.

Watch it here:


 

