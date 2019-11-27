PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large power outage Wednesday in the area is impacting more than 2,000 Duquesne Light customers.

The company says 2,272 customers in Avalon, Brighton Township, Castle Shannon, Crescent Township, Dormont, Emsworth, Hampton, Hopewell Township, Indiana, Jefferson, Kennedy, Millvale, Monaca, Moon Township, New Brighton, Oakmont, O’Hara Township, Pine Township, Richland Township and Robinson Township are without power.

First Energy said 5,067 customers throughout the area are also without power.

The outages are because of high winds.

A timetable for the power to return has not been announced.

