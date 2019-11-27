SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating reports of a double-shooting in Mercer County.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of East Connelly Boulevard and Stambaugh Road in Sharon.

Officials said two 21-year-old men from Boardman, Ohio were shot. They were shot multiple times.

At least one person was shot inside a vehicle at Pine Hollow Valley Apartments in the 300 block of East Connelly Boulevard, officials said.

Officials have not yet said what prompted the shooting.

The victims were transported to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions at this time.

