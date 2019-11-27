EAST HILLS (KDKA) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired between two vehicles in East Hills.

Officials responded to reports of a dozen shots fired in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive just before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officials arrived, they found a male shot in the shoulder and side.

He is in stable condition in the hospital.

Police believe the shots were fired between two vehicles.

There were no other injuries.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.