



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Independent Review Board has determined that sexual abuse allegations against four priests are credible, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says.

According to a news release, the next step in the process is to forward the cases on to the Vatican.

The Review Board has been reviewing the cases of Richard Lelonis, who died last month, as well as John Bauer, Bernard Costello and Joseph Reschick.

All are accused of sexually abusing minors.

Diocese officials say the earliest allegation dates back to the 1960s, while the others date back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Bauer, Costello and Reschick are on administrative leave.

The Review Board also recommended that Bishop David Zubik not return them to public ministry. A recommendation the Diocese says the bishop has accepted.

The news release from the Diocese reads in part:

“The next step in our policy involves forwarding these cases to the Vatican, which is required by canon law. The Vatican will review all the information presented and issue a decision regarding their future clerical status. The timeline for that review will be determined by the Vatican. “While this process continues, these clergy remain on administrative leave and may not engage in public ministry, dress as priests or otherwise present themselves as priests in good standing.”

