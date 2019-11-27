



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day started out rainy, and now the wind is picking up ahead of a temperatures drop for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. for all of Western Pennsylvania. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says wind gust could top 55 miles per hour today.

There is also a High Wind Warning in effect for parts of Maryland and West Virginia, where wind speeds will be even higher.

Here is a model simulation of wind gusts increasing through the day today. Those oranges and reds represent wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph! Please make sure you secure any loose items and take any necessary precautions, especially if traveling today. #PAwx #OHwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/4QDzprZU3e — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 27, 2019

A big chunk of the afternoon should be dry before snow showers move in from the northwest. For most, the snow will only be a minor nuisance. Elevated areas will see temperatures falling below the freezing temperature. This means a chance for slick roads, and road crews working to keep roads safe for drivers.

Snow and windy conditions come to an end on Thursday morning before the sun comes up. The rest of Thanksgiving will be dry.

Friday will be dry, along with Saturday morning.

Afternoon rain on Saturday will continue into Sunday. Then, the Sunday rain turns to snow overnight heading into Monday.

Snow showers are expected Monday and Tuesday. Snow should pose a minor issue for everyone except those traveling through the hills to the east of Pittsburgh. Sub-freezing temperatures will be possible along with accumulating snow.

