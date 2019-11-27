HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill into law that will allow hunting on three Sundays throughout the year.
The bill will allow hunting on three Sundays per year, one during rifle deer season, one in archery deer season, and third Sunday that the Pennsylvania Game Commission will approve.
“This legislation carefully balances the needs of landowners with an expanded opportunity for hunters who work or attend school during weekdays,” said Gov. Wolf.
Along with allowing hunting on three Sundays, the bill increases the penalties for trespassing, making it a primary offense. Also included is requiring hunters to receive written permission from landowners to hunt on their property on any of the three Sundays.
Despite being signed into law today, the bill will not take effect in 2019.
