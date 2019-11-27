Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal agency says TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold hazardous products after they were recalled over safety concerns.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission released the report on Tuesday.
Nineteen different products that were recalled between 2014 and 2019 were sold in stores.
Some of them include Fisher-Price accessories for babies.
The hazards included infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, explosion and other injuries depending on the product.
For a full list of recalled products, click here.
