HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania has become the 19th state to raise the minimum age for tobacco purchase from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.

Governor Tom Wolf officially signed a bill into law that will take effect July 1, 2020, that prohibits anyone under the age of 21-years-old to purchase tobacco or nicotine products.

“Numerous studies have shown tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes, are particularly harmful and addictive to youths and young adults,” said Gov. Wolf. “Raising the age to 21 in combination with barring e-cigarettes at our schools will help us prevent young Pennsylvanians from engaging in this dangerous behavior.”

The bill also expands the definition of “tobacco products” to include e-cigarettes and vaping products.

It also prohibits e-cigarettes and vaping products on school grounds.

Pennsylvania joins 18 other states in raising the minimum age to 21.

Other states include Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Washington D.C.