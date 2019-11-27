Comments
Mazeroski Way
North Shore Drive
Reedsdale Street
Art Rooney Avenue
West General Robinson Street
Federal Street
6th Street Bridge
Fort Duquesne Boulevard, both directions between 7th Street Bridge & Commonwealth Place
Commonwealth Place
Boulevard of the Allies
Stanwix Street between Liberty Avenue and 4th Avenue
3rd Avenue
Market Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s Turkey Trot begins at 8:00 a.m. Thanksgivng Day and certain roads will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m.
The following roads will close due to being a part of the race’s course:
As far as public transportation goes, the Port Authority Light Rail North Shore Connector will be open.
More information on the race, parking, and traffic information can be found on the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.