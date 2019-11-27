BLACK FRIDAY:Plan Your Shopping Strategy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s Turkey Trot begins at 8:00 a.m. Thanksgivng Day and certain roads will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m.

The following roads will close due to being a part of the race’s course:

  • Mazeroski Way
  • North Shore Drive
  • Reedsdale Street
  • Art Rooney Avenue
  • West General Robinson Street
  • Federal Street
  • 6th Street Bridge
  • Fort Duquesne Boulevard, both directions between 7th Street Bridge & Commonwealth Place
  • Commonwealth Place
  • Boulevard of the Allies
  • Stanwix Street between Liberty Avenue and 4th Avenue
  • 3rd Avenue
  • Market Street

    • As far as public transportation goes, the Port Authority Light Rail North Shore Connector will be open.

    More information on the race, parking, and traffic information can be found on the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s website.

